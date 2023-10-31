Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (CMHF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 10th

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.
Community Heritage Financial Stock Performance
CMHF opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.17. Community Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $21.80.
About Community Heritage Financial
