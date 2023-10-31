Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $11.70 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.88.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $746.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.89 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

