Comparing Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) & Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) and Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veralto and Frequency Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veralto $4.87 billion 3.46 $845.00 million N/A N/A Frequency Electronics $40.78 million 1.74 -$5.50 million ($0.03) -251.90

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than Frequency Electronics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veralto N/A N/A N/A Frequency Electronics -0.76% -0.97% -0.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Veralto and Frequency Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.1% of Frequency Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Frequency Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veralto and Frequency Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veralto 0 2 2 0 2.50 Frequency Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veralto currently has a consensus target price of $89.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.29%. Given Veralto’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veralto is more favorable than Frequency Electronics.

Summary

Veralto beats Frequency Electronics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. Veralto Corporation was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation on February 22, 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Veralto Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S. military; and provides design and technical support for satellite business. FEI-Zyfer segment offers global positioning system technologies to systems and subsystems for secure communications, both government and commercial, and other locator applications; and engages in sale and support of wireline telecommunications products, including US5G. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

