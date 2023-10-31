COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

CMPS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 92,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,774. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The company has a market cap of $259.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.52. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 138.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 126,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 534.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 88,028 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 41.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 243,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 71,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

