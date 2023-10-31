Compugen (CGEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Compugen Price Performance
Compugen stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 11,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,325. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.49.
A number of research firms have commented on CGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
