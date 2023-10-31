Compugen (CGEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen Price Performance

Compugen stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 11,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,325. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,576 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,763 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 855.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 852,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 162,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CGEN

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.