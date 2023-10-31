CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

CompuMed Trading Down 4.4 %

CMPD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. CompuMed has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.49.

Get CompuMed alerts:

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. CompuMed had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.71%.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.