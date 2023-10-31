CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
CompuMed Trading Down 4.4 %
CMPD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. CompuMed has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.49.
CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. CompuMed had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.71%.
About CompuMed
CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CompuMed
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.