ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.19.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

