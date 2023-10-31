CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $102.17

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.17, but opened at $94.03. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $88.42, with a volume of 225,428 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.74.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $660.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 53.65%. Equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $489,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at $842,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $489,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $803,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,258.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,113 shares of company stock worth $3,005,602. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.9% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,716,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,304,000 after purchasing an additional 904,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 407,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 296,337 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,904,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth about $17,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

