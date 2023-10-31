CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $102.17

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.17, but opened at $94.03. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $88.42, with a volume of 225,428 shares.
CONSOL Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.74.
CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $660.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 53.65%. Equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.9% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,716,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,304,000 after purchasing an additional 904,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 407,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 296,337 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,904,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth about $17,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.
About CONSOL Energy
CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CONSOL Energy
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.