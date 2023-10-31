Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 944,877 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises approximately 0.8% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 211,351,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,204,392,000 after buying an additional 1,489,361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 18,631,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,049 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 13,319,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,917,000 after buying an additional 541,982 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,912,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,092,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,665,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,371,787. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

