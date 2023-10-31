Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $17.13 Million Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 449,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Ovintiv makes up 0.9% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of Ovintiv worth $17,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ovintiv by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 128,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,468. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

