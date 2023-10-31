Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $52.71 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,196 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up approximately 2.8% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Baidu worth $52,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Baidu by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in Baidu by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 598,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 23.7% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,385,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,720,000 after purchasing an additional 265,345 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 445,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,971,000 after buying an additional 98,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.63.

Baidu Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.32. 271,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,519. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.19. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $160.88.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.