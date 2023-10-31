Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after buying an additional 927,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,087,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,094,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,215 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,646. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $54.30.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

