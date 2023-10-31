Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $4.94 on Tuesday, hitting $99.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,882. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.