Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 214,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in SEA by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 1,304.2% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SEA by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.93. 436,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.28 and a beta of 1.67. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SE. Bank of America dropped their target price on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

