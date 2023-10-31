Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 26,656 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,656 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,838,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,412 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. 483,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

