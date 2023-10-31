Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 29,822 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,822 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 222,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,924. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.07. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

