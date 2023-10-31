Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 378,056 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,056 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises approximately 5.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of DoorDash worth $92,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DASH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,967,000 after purchasing an additional 509,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.0% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,455,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,374 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DASH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.28. 317,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,691. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.18 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $10,442,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $7,002,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $10,442,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,165 shares of company stock valued at $79,536,754 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

