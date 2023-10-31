Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Takes $11.99 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 294,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,991,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.33% of Intellia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NTLA stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $24.21. 66,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.86. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

