Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $550.67. The stock had a trading volume of 263,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $243.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $577.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $555.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

