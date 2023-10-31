Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.72. 582,674 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.85. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

