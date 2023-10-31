Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $307.80. 75,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,080. The company has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.19.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

