Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 721 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.8 %

META traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,663,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,728,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The company has a market cap of $772.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.28.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,145 shares of company stock worth $12,229,164. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. CICC Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

