Coupang (CPNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Coupang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CPNG traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. 1,981,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,384. Coupang has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

