Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MiMedx Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.81 million, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.60. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.