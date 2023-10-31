Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Lowered to $347.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $354.00 to $347.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CACC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

Shares of CACC traded up $5.94 on Tuesday, hitting $403.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.33. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $358.00 and a fifty-two week high of $576.05. The company has a quick ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 16.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.57.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.81 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.83 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 45.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $3,568,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,286,995 shares in the company, valued at $631,708,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,270 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $3,568,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,708,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,424,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,220 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,240. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

