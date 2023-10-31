Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,700 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 327,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Criteo

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $154,992.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,716.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $154,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,133,716.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,668 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $47,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,536 shares of company stock valued at $848,814. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Criteo by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $240.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

