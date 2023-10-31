CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Raised by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 35.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.80. 418,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.88, a P/E/G ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

