Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Crown by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Crown by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

See Also

