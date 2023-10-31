Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Update

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,300 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 466,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,332,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRYBF remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,936. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Cryptoblox Technologies shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, November 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

