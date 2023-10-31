Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after buying an additional 400,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,259,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,259,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,257 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average of $162.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.