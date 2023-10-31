Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,487 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $69,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $281.48 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.61 and its 200 day moving average is $306.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market cap of $281.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.