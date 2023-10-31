Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 55,517 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 55,517 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

INTC opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a PE ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

