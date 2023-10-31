Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

