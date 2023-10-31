Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Custom Truck One Source has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 50,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,607. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTOS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 41,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $267,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.