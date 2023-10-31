CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 1.67. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 32,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $207,413.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 820,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,553.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the first quarter valued at $647,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVD Equipment by 38.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

