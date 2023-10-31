CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 35,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 74,577 shares.The stock last traded at $74.00 and had previously closed at $77.99.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $799.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 8.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 2,577.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter worth about $411,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

