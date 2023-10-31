Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,596 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $69,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 4,123.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $7.83 on Tuesday, hitting $192.93. 1,255,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,025. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

