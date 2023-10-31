Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $31,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $5.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.62. The company had a trading volume of 218,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,772. The company has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.34. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

