Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,477,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 726,325 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,652,000 after purchasing an additional 619,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.37.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

