Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPS opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.56. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.06 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,264,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

