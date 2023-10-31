Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE DDS opened at $311.08 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $3.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 39.54 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 425.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 52.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

