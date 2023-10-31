Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 516.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

