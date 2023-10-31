Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after buying an additional 823,922 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. 195,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,304. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

