Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GEM Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,327. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.