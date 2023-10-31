Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 105,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,522,000 after acquiring an additional 74,651 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 49,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,913. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

