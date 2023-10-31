Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is GEM Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 58,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,982. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.