Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Holdings Boosted by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 10.5% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,439,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,785 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,642.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,255,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,830,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,761 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. 19,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,600. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

