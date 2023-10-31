Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

DFUV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.22. 37,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,634. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

