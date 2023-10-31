Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Trading Down 5.5%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.57 and last traded at $64.74. Approximately 64,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 236,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average is $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Diodes by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

