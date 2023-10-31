Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,878 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dollar General worth $38,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21,531.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $215,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

Dollar General stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.54. The stock had a trading volume of 210,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $260.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.58.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.